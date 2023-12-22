DOLE grants P33/day wage increase in Northern Mindanao

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) in Region X has granted a wage increase across all categories in Northern Mindanao.

In an advisory released Friday, the DOLE said the Northern Mindanao RTWPB issued Wage Order No. RX-22 on December 19 ordering a P23 daily minimum wage increase across all categories upon effectivity, and an additional P10 as second tranche on July 1, 2024.

Upon full implementation of the two tranches, the daily minimum wage rates in the region shall be ₱423-₱438 for the non-agriculture sector; and ₱411-₱426 for the agriculture sector.

Falling under Wage Category 1 are the cities of Cagayan de Oro and Iligan, and the Municipalities of Tagoloan, Villanueva, and Jasaan; and teh cities of Malaybalay, Valencia, Gingoog, El Salvador and Ozamiz, and the Municipalities of Opol, Maramag, Quezon, Manolo Fortich, and Lugait.

Under Wage Category 2 are the cities of Oroquieta and Tangub and the Municipalities of Laguindingan, Mambajao, and Balingasag.

All other areas not covered under the above categories are retail and service establishments employing not more than ten workers.

The RTWPB also "motu proprio" issued Wage Order No. RX-DW-04, increasing the monthly minimum wage of kasambahays or house maids by P500 for chartered cities and first-class municipalities and P1,500 for other municipalities. The monthly wage rate for all areas in the region will now be P5,000.

The wage orders were submitted to the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) for review and were affirmed on December 20, 2023.

The wage orders will be published on December 26, 2023 and shall take effect after 15 days from their publication, or on January 11, 2024.

The increases considered the various wage determination criteria provided under Republic Act No. 6727 or the Wage Rationalization Act.

The board conducted wage consultations last October 16 in Misamis Oriental and Camiguin, October 17 in Lanao del Norte, November 6 in Misamis Occidental, and November 28 in Bukidnon. A region-wide public hearing was held on December 15 in Cagayan de Oro City and wage deliberation on December 19.

The new rates for workers in the private sector translate to an 8% increase from the prevailing daily minimum wage rates in the region and result in a comparable 23% increase in wage-related benefits covering 13th-month pay, service incentive leave (SIL), and social security benefits such as SSS, PhilHealth, and Pag-IBIG.

The last wage orders for workers in private establishments and domestic workers in the region were both issued on May 27, 2022.