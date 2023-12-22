DOH: Avoid 'MA-food' during holiday festivities

MANILA — Amid parties and gatherings during the holiday season, the Department of Health-Metro Manila Center for Health Development (DOH-MMCHD) advised the public to avoid so-called "MA-food": maalat (salty), mataba (fatty), and matamis (sweet) dishes.

Dr. Aleli Annie Grace Sudiacal, director of DOH-MMCHD, said this is part of the agency's wish for healthy gatherings and celebrations.

"Huwag pa rin po mag-salty at saka matataba at fatty food, iyong matatamis. Doon naman sa mga hypertensive o may sakit sa puso, totally avoid these... We can still enjoy the season with all the parties that we are having, mga salo salo pero eat everything in moderation," she told reporters during the launch of the agency's Ligtas Christmas and Iwas-Paputok campaign in Mandaluyong.

If it were up to the agency, Sudiacal said it will also be better to stop drinking alcohol.

"We're asking people na huwag nang uminom. Before sabi natin moderation, pero ang sinasabi ngayon ng WHO (World Health Organization), there's no safety level for alcohol so talagang avoid alcohol na po," she said.

The official added there's also an increase in the number of people who suffer from heart attack amid the holiday season, citing data from the American Heart Association.

"Ina-attribute siya sa mga kinakain natin, iyong iba ina-attribute din doon sa hiwalay sa pamilya or hindi kasama ang pamilya for some reason. This season brings joy and sadness at the same time, so kailangan natin paigtingin iyong mensahe na we have to be healthy during this season," Sudiacal explained, basing on local data.

She also appealed to the public to take precautions, as COVID and influenza-like illnesses are on the rise.

"We advocate lang for those who are sick to still wear masks, but we are not saying na huwag kayong lumabas, huwag kayong mag-converge. Doon po sa halimbawa, masama ang pakiramdam, may ubo, may sipon. Kung maaari po, just stay in the house. Or if you have to go out, mag-mask pa rin po tayo."

ON FIRECRACKERS, TOYS



DOH-MMCHD data showed a 101.43 percent jump in firecracker-related injuries in the past two holiday season, from only 70 injuries recorded in December 21, 2021 to January 6, 2022, to 141 injuries in the 2022-2023 season.

Sudiacal explained this can be attributed to the "increase[d] mobility of people".

"But if you compare it with previous years, it's not that high pa naman po. And we're hoping that sa kampanya na ito, people still will follow iyong sinabing resolution ng MMDA na they'll be in common areas na lang. Bawal na po kasi ang household paputok, dapat sa community na lang."

As this is also the season of gift-giving, the DOH-MMCHD asked the public to give "age-appropriate" toys, especially to children.

"Aside from being age-appropriate, sana iyong something that cannot be swallowed or paghiwa-hiwalayin ng mga bata. Dapat alam natin iyong nagfo-follow ng standards. Hindi gawa sa lead, mga pintura na gawa sa lead. Kung maaari din po huwag sana iyong nag-create ng malakas na sound which can cause temporary deafness sa ating mga kabataan. Huwag din po sana iyong parang mga baril, pwedeng tamaan nila iyong mga mata ng kanilang kalaro," Sudiacal said.