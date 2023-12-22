Bautista: Passenger Bill of Rights must be studied

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista is seeking a study into the Passenger Bill of Rights after several passengers at the Manila North Port Passenger Terminal complained about how their cancelled trips were handled.

Passengers said shipping companies texted them late about the cancellation. They had already left the house and many couldn’t go back because they came from provinces.

Passengers also had to contend with sleeping on the floor with a carton as their mat since there were not enough chairs.

Some hoped for free food because their budget was running out, but did not get any.

“‘Yung Passenger Bill of Rights dapat it should apply not only to airplane passengers, dapat yan siguro sa lahat ng transport sectors,” Bautista said. “Siguro magkakaroon lang ng kaunting variation depende sa sector…So ‘yan pag-usapan namin sa aming mga meetings with the attached agencies.”

Sharon Ngo, VP-Business Unit Head for Sea Solutions of shipping company 2GO, said they gave water and snacks.

They also allowed early embarkation on their cargo-passenger RoRo vessel to provide better accommodation for passengers.

Ngo was quick to say that they sent out advisories and text messages about the rescheduling of trips.

“Kami naman po ay nagbibigay ng mga advanced na anunsiyo sa ating mga pasahero through our social media, makikita niyo po. At saka po kami po ay nagtetext po sa mga pasahero. So ang pakiusap po namin, at the time of booking, pakideclare po ang tamang numero kasi ‘yun po talaga ang aming mga kino-contact,” Ngo said.

“Ang amin pong pakiusap ay kung sakali po ay huwag po kayo masyadong maagang pumunta po sa ating pantalan because ang gusto po natin ay mas komportable po sila at ma-manage ang volume ng ating passengers,” she added.

Bautista acknowledged the efforts of 2GO, but said that meals should be given instead.

“Dapat bigyan natin ng tamang pagkain ang mga pasahero pero siguro isipin din natin na meron ding limitasyon ang mga ship owners. May limitasyon din ang port operators kaya ang mahihiling ko lang sa ating mga pasahero ay dumating nang tamang oras lang,” Bautista said.

As to the allegedly high fees of porters that some passengers complained about, Bautista said they will review the subject with the Board of the Philippine Ports Authority.

Meanwhile, Philippine Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gavan said he has given clear instructions for the checking manifesto.

“Dapat lahat ng pasahero ay nasa manifesto. So ‘yung mga pasahero na nalaman nila na walang manifesto, ‘yung isang biyahe ng barko ay ating nire-request na i-report agad sa nearest Cost Guard station. Hindi ko po ito-tolerate ang aking mga tauhan na magpapalusot ng biyahe na walang manifesto,” Gavan said.

“Walang overloading. Very explicit din ang guidance lalo na ni Secretary na dapat lahat ay nasa tamang bilang lang sa authorized number of passengers,” he added.