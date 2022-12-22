Poe urges gov't, transpo sector to prevent holiday 'travel nightmare'





MANILA — Sen. Grace Poe on Thursday urged concerned government agencies and the transportation sector to act together to prevent a "travel nightmare" this holiday season.

"The holiday season must not become a travel nightmare for millions of our people... The government should lose no time in pulling together an efficient coordination with transport providers," the senator said in a statement.

The demand for rides has increased notably during the activity-filled holiday season, she said, highlighting the "sorely lacking public transportation especially in Metro Manila."



"Concerned government agencies and private ride-hailing companies must also quickly act on complaints of contracting, overcharging and cancellations of bookings done by some ruthless riders preying on hapless commuters," said Poe, who is the chairperson of the Senate committee on public services.



On Tuesday, logistics and delivery platform Lalamove reminded the public that the transport of people is not allowed using its partner vehicles.

This comes as commuters in Metro Manila endure rush hour "carmageddon" due to increased ridership and motorists on the streets during the holidays, as well as the lack of sufficient public transport options.

RELATED VIDEO