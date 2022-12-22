PNP says ready to defend NPA hotspots during holidays

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday said it will maintain its “active defense posture and stance” in areas vulnerable to attacks from rebel groups even during the holidays.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo told reporters that the entire police force has been under full alert status since Dec. 15 and will continue to beef up its measures to maintain peace and security.

The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) earlier said it would not declare any ceasefire during the holidays, including its 54th anniversary on Dec. 26, as it mourned the passing of its founder, Jose Maria Sison.

The CPP told the NPA that it could carry out any tactical offensive in honor of Sison.

“Bineefup na po natin ‘yung ating security measures. Nagdagdag na po tayo ng mga police personnel coming from the mobile forces, pati na rin po ‘yung special action force," said Fajardo.

"And of course, ‘yung ating mga military component ay katuwang po natin sila sa pagbabanatay doon sa mga station and detachment vulnerable to attacks and atrocities po,” she added.

The official noted that while the PNP has not detected any security threat so far, it would not let its guard down.

“We continue to intensify and strengthen our intelligence monitoring and gathering, particularly doon sa mga areas nga na may mangilan-ngilan pa po silang presence,” she said.

She assured that the police would continue its simulation exercises and would be ready to respond to other possible criminal activities during the holiday season.

