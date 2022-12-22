People flock to the San Felipe Neri parish church in Mandaluyong for the first day of the traditional Simbang Gabi on December 16, 2022. Many churchgoers were excited on the resumption of traditional Christmas practices after almost 3 years of pandemic restrictions. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines on Thursday will experience its longest night of the year due to the December Solstice, when the sun reaches its most southerly point in the sky, the state weather bureau said.

According to PAGASA's astronomical diary, the December Solstice—which marks the first day of winter for temperate countries—occurred at 5:48 a.m. Thursday.

"During the December Solstice, the northern hemisphere will experience the shortest day and longest night, this day also marks the first day of winter," PAGASA said.

"Consequently, in the southern hemisphere, this day marks the first day of summer," it added.

