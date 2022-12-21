The Philippines and South Korea inked a deal on Wednesday on the framework arrangement of loans from the Economic Development Cooperation Fund for 2022 to 2026.

With the said deal, the country is now able to obtain Official Development Assistance (ODA) loans from the Korean government with a maximum commitment of $3 billion until 2026.

South is the Philippines’ sixth largest ODA source in 2021, having funded projects, such as the second phase of the Jalaur River Multipurpose Dam Project worth P11.2 billion, the P9.2-billion construction of a port with cargo handling capacity to address port congestion in the Cebu International Port, and the construction of a two-lane bridge across the Panguil Bay connecting Misamis Occidental and Lanao del Norte worth P7.4 billion.

In a statement released by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), it is said that the deal would pave the way for the implementation of more development cooperation projects as the amount is three times that of the previous 2017-2022 term arrangement.

Among the major loan projects in the pipeline include the Panay-Guimaras-Negros Island Bridges Project, a project that would construct a four-lane, 13.32-kilometer road traversing the coastal areas of Mandaue, Consolacion, and Liloan, the Ilocos Norte and Abra Irrigation Project, and other flood control projects under the Philippine-Korea Project Preparation Facility.

According to the DFA, South Korea and the Philippines have both committed to elevate bilateral relations, to include increased high-level engagements, closer maritime cooperation, increased collaboration in addressing common security challenges, expanded cooperation in trade and investments and in science and technology, and even closer people-to-people exchanges through tourism, education exchanges, and labor cooperation.