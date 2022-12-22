MANILA — Metro Manila malls can now return to their normal operating hours, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said Thursday.

Shopping malls may begin their operation as early as 9 a.m. starting December 23, 2022, it said.

This is to give the public more time to do their last-minute Christmas shopping, said MMDA Acting Chairman Romando Artes.

An 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. schedule was earlier set for mall operators to avoid the rush hour. It started last November 14 and would supposedly end on January 6, 2023.

In announcing the new memorandum circular, Artes claimed that the anticipated heavy traffic during the Christmas season "did not come to pass" because of "preemptive measures."

"An easing in the flow of traffic in Metro Manila's thoroughfares [has] been observed despite the increase in Christmas-related activities," he said, more than a week after the MMDA admitted that heavy traffic in the capital region was due to the Christmas rush.

And recently, as many attend yearend parties and shop for Christmas presents, netizens have reported difficulty in successfully getting rides via ride-hailing platforms.

Logistics firm Lalamove even sent out a reminder to its customers that the platform was not meant to transport people, as some resorted to using the service just to get to their destination.