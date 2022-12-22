President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. distributes Christmas gifts during the Pangkabuhayan at Pamaskong Handog ng Pangulo at Unang Ginang sa Sambayanang Pilipino at the Open Amphitheater in Rizal Park, City of Manila on December 22, 2022. The gifts were given to 400 children and 574 individuals and families, including several members of indigenous people (IP) groups who currently live on the streets according to a release from the Philippine News Agency. Alfred Frias, PNA

MANILA — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Thursday gave cash and in-kind aid to indigent families in Metro Manila in time for Christmas.

The distribution, led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Marcos, was held Thursday morning at the Rizal Park in Manila. There, about 574 families were given cash aids worth P10,000 each, along with hygiene kits and food packs.

In the same occasion, some 400 kids were also given gift packs with toys and candies. The DSWD said the children have also been provided educational aid.

Video by Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News

Dubbed “Pangkabuhayan at Pamaskong Handog ng Pangulo at Unang Ginang Marcos at ng Sambayanang Pilipino para sa mga Indigenous Peoples at Street Dwellers,” the caravan was the second of its kind in the country.

The DSWD said it held a similar gift-giving caravan in Cebu City on Wednesday, while another leg will also be conducted in Davao City on Friday.

“Kaya gumawa kami ng kaunting event para naman masabi natin na sana naman lahat ng Pilipino makaramdam ng Christmas spirit, makaramdam ng Pasko at kahit paano ang kinabukasan ay nakikita nating mas maliwanag kaysa nararanasan natin," Marcos Jr. said in his speech.

(That's why we organized this event so that each Filipino can say they experienced the Christmas spirit, and that they cna look forward to a brighter future.)

Marcos Jr. also invited the indigent families to visit the Malacañang Palace, which was recently opened to the public for the holiday season.

"Welcome kayong lahat. Bukas na Palasyo; hindi ko naman bahay iyon, bahay n'yo iyon eh, kaya binuksan ko na," he said.

(You are all welcome. The Palace is open to you, because it's not my house, it's yours.)