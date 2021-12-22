A woman reacts as names of the 2017 Bar Examinations Passers are announced at the Supreme Court in Manila, April 26, 2018. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/ File

MANILA - The Supreme Court reminded 2022 bar examinees that adding prayers, pleas, or other inspirational messages intended for the examiners in the Philippine Bar Exams will be considered cheating and can be grounds for disqualification from the bar exams.

"Do not write a mantra, motto, prayer to deities or saints, special plea addressed to the examiner or the Bar Chairperson, or any other such extraneous text. Leaving or making any distinguishing mark in any submitted answer is classified as cheating and can disqualify the examinee from the whole Bar Examinations," read the Omnibus Guidelines to the 2020/21 bar examinations signed by Associate Justice Marvic Leonen on December 20.

Leonen reminded examinees that the bar tests both honor and excellence, and is not worth passing when done so "by being dishonest or by making others suffer."

The guidelines also reminded the bar examinees to make sure no distinguishing marks are made in their exams, and not to not use any specific name if not called for or in question.

As aspiring lawyers prepare to sit down and prove their qualifications, Leonen reminded examinees that their knowledge of the law will be tested as well as their command of the English language.

"To pass the Bar Examinations, the examinees need to exert effort to be as precise as possible in communicating their knowledge of the law in their answers," Leonen said.

The bar exams will be taken using the testing application Examplify. Bar takers are expected to already have the application installed in the laptops they will bring with them to the local testing center.

There are 3 'Sample Exams' available in the application, which examinees must complete to be granted entry to the testing centers. The 'Sample Exams' will help ensure that examinees are familiar with the features and functions of the testing application.

The bar exam will have 15 to 18 "straightforward" essay-type questions that will test entry-level legal competency.

The guidelines assured that there will be no follow up questions.

The Supreme Court previously moved the bar exams in 2020 and 2021 to January 16 , 23, and 30, and February 6, 2022, due to the "prevailing pandemic situation in the country."

To comply with health and safety protocols for the long overdue examination, examinees are recommended to undergo self-quarantine starting January 2, 2022.

Fully-vaccinated examinees can bring their vaccination cards and negative antigen results from tests administered within 48 hours before the start of their exams.

Unvaccinated examinees are required to present their saliva or nasal RT-PCR test results administered by an accredited Department of Health testing facility within 72 hours before the start of the examinations.

The RT-PCR test shall be at the unvaccinated examinee’s cost.

The guidelines declared that "examinees who present a positive test result for COVID-19 before the first Bar Sunday will not be allowed to take the Bar Examinations."

Those who test positive will be required to undergo quarantine based on the guidelines of the local government unit of their testing center.

Leonen reminded examinees to be responsible and to protect their health not only for themselves, but for all those who will take the examinations with them.

"Start your legal career with the nobility, capacity for leadership, and empathy that our profession deserves," he added.