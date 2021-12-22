Video courtesy of PTV

Typhoon Odette spared Borangan, Eastern Samar from the worst of its fury, allowing the southern city to send aid to worse-hit areas, an official said on Wednesday.

Borongan Mayor Jose Ivan Dayan Agda said some 4,000 evacuees in his city have returned to their homes, none of which were destroyed. He added that power and communication lines have been restored in the area, and they did not encounter any water supply problem.

"Ang aming siyudad ng Borongan ay hindi po nasalanta. Of course, naapektuhan kami ng malakas na hangin, yet, hindi nakapagbigay ng destruction sa aming community," Agda said in a televised public briefing.

(Borongan City was not devastated. Of course, we were affected by strong winds, yet these did not cause destruction in our community.)

"We are safe dito sa (here in) Borongan. That’s why we were able to send assistance to other LGUs that are in need," he added.



Residents of Bais City, Negros Oriental appealed for help on Dec. 21, 2021. , 4 days after the onslaught of typhoon Odette, the strongest typhoon that hit the Philippines this 2021. Office of the Vice President/Handout

Borongan's excess prepositioned food went to neighboring Maasin City, said Agda.

He said a ship also headed to Siargao, Surigao Del Norte on Tuesday night from Borongan, carrying 2,000 corrugated metal sheets, 200 sacks of rice, 79 jugs of water, and 2,000 loaves of bread, among others.

Odette was at one point a super typhoon under US classification when it barreled across central and southern Philippines, smashing wooden houses into pieces, flooding farmlands, and knocking out power and communication lines.

The disaster council has placed the death toll from the typhoon at 156.

President Rodrigo Duterte placed 6 regions under a state of calamity on Tuesday, 3 days before Christmas.

"Ako’y nananawagan na sana magtulungan po ang lahat, lalong-lalo na iyong mga kapwa na LGU na hindi nasalanta ng bagyong Odette, kung meron pa kayong natitira d’yan na pondo, kung maaari, iambag po nating lahat dito sa mga probinsya, munisipyo na mahigit na nangangailangan, kung may sobra lang," Agda said.

(I am asking everyone to help, especially our fellow LGUs who were spared by typhoon Odette. If you have excess funds, if possible, let us send it to provinces and towns which need it more.)

He also asked the public, "Kung ano lang ang bukal sa kalooban n’yo, sana magbigay din tayo ng Pamasko dito sa ating mga kababayan."

(Let us give a Christmas gift to our compatriots, just what you can spare.)