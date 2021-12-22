MANILA— Some presidential aspirants on Wednesday promised to work harder on the runup to the 2022 elections after Pulse Asia announced the leading candidates in their most recent polls.

The pollster earlier in the day said the tandem of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio led the survey on Filipinos' preferred presidential and vice presidential bets in next year's elections.

Vice President Leni Robredo came second in the list for president, while Senate President Vicente Sotto III trailed behind Duterte-Carpio, daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, for vice president.

In a statement, the camp of Marcos Jr., the namesake son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, said leading the survey means that the accusations hurled against him are false.

“Nakikita ng tao na talagang maayos, hindi palaaway, hindi basag ulo at hindi mapagpatol at talagang very humble ang pagkatao ni Bongbong Marcos,” his spokesperson Vic Rodriguez said.

(The public sees that he is cool-headed and he is very humble.)

Rodriguez also urged the public to continue their support for Marcos, saying they were inspired by the results.

“Let us keep on organizing, keep on moving forward, moving ahead as we head on our campaign proper at again magandang, magandang pamasko ito. We are looking at this very handsome figures that were released today as motivation, bilang dagdag inspiration,” he added.

(This is a very beautiful Christmas gift. This adds to our inspiration.)

Robredo's office, meanwhile, said the 12-point jump from the previous poll showed that their efforts are bearing fruit. Robredo beat Marcos in the 2016 vice presidential race, victory cemented by the latter's loss in his electoral protest.

The Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), unanimously junked Marcos' election protest this year.

Her spokesperson Barry Gutierrez also emphasized that the results showed that next year would be a "Robredo versus Marcos contest."

"[This] is definitive affirmation of the energy and momentum of the people's campaign that emerged following her declaration of candidacy on October 7," said Gutierrez.

He noted that with the volunteers' efforts, Robredo would be able to secure her win next year.

"We are confident that in the next 4 months, VP Leni's consistent, hands-on leadership and the enthusiastic efforts of our volunteers, will continue to broaden and increase her support," he added.

'AREAS FOR IMPROVEMENT'

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso's Aksyon Demokratiko, meanwhile, said they were thankful that the local chief executive was the "top 2nd choice" in the survey.

Pulse Asia has a portion in their poll where they asked respondents to pick a second choice should their first bet end up not pursuing their presidential bid.

"Pag-iigihan pa namin ang pag-iikot, pagkukumbinse, at pagpapakilala sa kanya at sa kanyang mga nagawa sa lungsod ng Manila na kaya niyang gawin para sa buong bansa," said Ernest Ramel Jr., Aksyon Demokratiko's chairperson.

(We will work hard to tour more and have more people know him and his efforts in the city of Manila— that what he did there can also be replicated nationwide.)

"Masyado pang maaga, di pa nagsisimula ang official campaign period, at marami pang maaaring mangyari," he added.

(It is still too early and the official campaign period has yet to start. There are a lot of things that could happen.)

Labor leader Leody De Guzman said the real fight will be on May 9, 2022 and said the survey results are just "estimates."

De Guzman downplayed the results of the surveys and said he is not affected by it, noting that the discussions on the Filipino public's everyday problems should be highlighted.

"Tuwi-tuwinang ipinapakita ng mga survey ang pangangailangan ng mga electoral reforms tungo sa isang 'level playing field' upang ang mga lider ng mga samahan ng taumbayan, ay magkakaroon ng 'fighting chance' sa mga kandidato ng mga elitista, na mapera, may-pangalan, at pinopondohan ng mga bilyonaryong negosyante," he said.

(The survey has shown the need for electoral reforms toward a level playing field so everyone has a fighting chance against elitist candidates, or those who have established names, or those funded by billionaires.)

"Kapag nakita nila ang kaibhan ng kandidatong manggagawa, umaasa akong makukuha ko ang kanilang tiwala't suporta."

(There's a difference between a candidate who is a pro-worker and a candidate who is not. Because of that, I am banking on their trust and support.)

Sotto, whose running mate Sen. Panfilo Lacson ranked 4th in the survey, said it showed "many areas of improvement" in their preparations next year.

"Surveys are snapshots of that particular time," Sotto said.

Marcos' candidacy is being challenged at the Commission on Elections over his nearly 3-decade old conviction for tax evasion.

President Rodrigo Duterte, meanwhile, has so far no appointed successor as of this story's posting, after his long-time aide Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go withdrew his candidacy as president.

The Comelec has yet to release the final list of the candidates for the May 9, 2022 elections.

— with reports from Jamaine Punzalan, Katrina Domingo, and Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News

