Senior citizens receive their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at the Filoil San Juan Arena in San Juan City on Dec. 3, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA— The Philippines has fully vaccinated nearly 60 percent of its target population against COVID-19, government said on Wednesday, as the country reeled from Typhoon Odette's impact and stayed on guard against the threat of the omicron variant.

Authorities have administered 102.9 million vaccine doses as of Tuesday, including some 56.5 million first jabs and 1.2 million booster shots, said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

At least 41.5 million people have completed two jabs, while 3.7 million have received the single-dose Janssen vaccine, he said in a press briefing.

The 45.2 million people who are now fully vaccinated represent 58.71 percent of the target population, Nograles added.

Government aims to immunize 77.1 million people. Out of this target, it eyes reaching 54 million before the end of December.

The Philippines will "stick with the 54 million target by end of 2021," as central and southern provinces wrestled with the aftermath of Odette, which late last week spawned heavy rains, smashed down homes, and swamped villages, said Nograles.

He said local governments were instructed to prioritize the administration of second doses and the single-shot Janssen. All vaccination centers will also be given new targets, he said.

"We are mindful, aware, and sensitive to the realities on the ground, especially para doon sa mga tinamaan ng Typhoon Odette. And we know that local government units na tinamaan ng (that was hit by) Typhoon Odette will still be very busy in all their repair, recovery, and rehab efforts," said the official.

"So those na hindi masyado o hindi gaano apektado doon sa pananalasa nitong Typhoon Odette, we will call upon them to ramp up vaccination efforts," he added.

(We are mindful, aware of and sensitive to the realities on the ground, especially for those hit by typhoon Odette. And we know that the local government units hit by the typhoon will still be very busy in all their repair, recovery, and rehab efforts. So those were not badly affected, we will call upon them to ramp up vaccination efforts.)

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed 6 regions under a state of calamity due to the typhoon. He has promised to raise P10 billion for recovery efforts, adding that funds were depleted because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Earlier this week, the Philippines detected its third imported case of the omicron variant, which is feared to be driving a surge in coronavirus infections in some countries.



