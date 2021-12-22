Pacquiao dispatches humanitarian flight to Leyte

Relief goods being loaded to the plane. Handout photo

PROMDI presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Wednesday organized another humanitarian flight for those affected by the typhoon, this time for the badly-hit province of Leyte.

The humanitarian flight to Leyte contained 8 tons of relief goods including blankets, 65 boxes of solar powered flood lights and assorted food items such as cup noodles, mineral water, rice and sardines.

The goods were loaded to a British Aerospace Avro RJ100, which took off from Manila at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and arrived at the Tacloban airport at around 1 pm.

The Leyte relief is one of several aid efforts of Pacquiao's team.

At around midnight Tuesday, the retired boxing star also dispatched a team to CARAGA region carrying a truckload of relief goods.

More truckloads of relief are set to follow as soon as the first team can submit a report on which areas in CARAGA needs prioritization.

"I expect our first truck to arrive tonight barring unforeseen circumstances. 'Yung first team will also assess which areas need more help," Pacquiao said.

Pacquiao promised that he would personally visit the affected areas as soon as the first responders are done with their their rescue and relief efforts.

In Leyte, Gov. Leopoldo Petilla and other provincial officials received the relief goods from Team Pacquiao's campaign manager Buddy Zamora, communications head Bernard Peralta and representatives of the Tzu Chi Foundation led by Elsie Chua.

The donation was put together by the United Relief Operations (URO), a non-partisan umbrella organization of various aid groups organized by Pacquiao to provide humanitarian relief for Odette victims.

According to Petilla, the provincial government is still struggling to gather reports on the actual damage and the number of casualties in Leyte since mobile phone reception is still unavailable at the moment.

He added the entire province has been hit by a power outage since Dec. 16 affecting 13 municipalities.