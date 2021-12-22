People queue up to board a humanitarian flight out of Siargao airport in Del Carmen town, Surigao del Norte on Tuesday, days after Typhoon Odette (International name: Rai) hit the island. Residents appeal for assistance particularly for drinking water, food supplies and materials for temporary shelter as thousands remain displaced. Roel Catoto, AFP

MANILA—More than 600 tourists stranded in Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte have been repatriated after the onslaught of Typhoon Odette, a lawmaker said Wednesday.

"Meron pa siguro nasa more than 1,000 po 'yung domestic tourist na na-trap dito sa Siargao kasi marami pong gustong mag-Pasko dito sana," Surigao del Norte 1st District Rep. Francisco Jose "Bingo" Matugas II told TeleRadyo.

(Maybe there are more than 1,000 domestic tourists who are still trapped in Siargao because many were supposed to spend their Christmas here.)

As there are no scheduled flights yet on the island, tourists must go to the airport to avail of the repatriation flights, Matugas said.

"We will prioritize first ‘yung PWD (persons with disabilities), seniors, at mothers with children kasi limitado 'yung seats (because seats are limited)," he added.

Sending relief aid to areas devastated by the typhoon remains a challenge, he said.

"Mahirap pong magparating ng relief goods dito dahil mahirap kasi ang transport at walang communication," he said.

(It is challenging to send relief goods because transport is difficult and there's no communication [service].)

Locals need food packs, water and temporary shelter, Matugas said.

Odette, the strongest typhoon to hit the country this year, made its first landfall in Siargao Island, best known as a world-class surfing destination.

The typhoon left at least 19 people dead on the island, the lawmaker said.