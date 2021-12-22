MANILA -- A low pressure area may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) a day after Christmas, state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday.

PAGASA said the low pressure area may enter PAR on December 26 or 27, and may come close to the Mindanao landmass on the evening of December 29 or morning of December 30.

It has a 60-70 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression, PAGASA said.

Parts of central and southern Philippines are still reeling from the effects of typhoon Odette, which has claimed at least 375, according to the national police.

Odette hit land last Thursday in the northern part of Mindanao, packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (kph) with gusts of up to 240 kph, and then swept the central regions through Palawan before exiting PAR noon of Saturday.

Damage to property due to typhoon is extensive, with some provinces having been leveled to the ground as homes and business establishments alike were destroyed by the weather disturbance.

PAGASA advised the public to continue monitoring for possible changes on the forecast scenario of the new LPA.

It also called on them to "undertake precautionary measures, and remain vigilant against unofficial information coming from unverified sources."

Power and communication lines are still down in some of the Odette-affected provinces.

Victims of Odette continue to appeal for help, as they strive to get back on their feet following the disaster.

RELATED VIDEO