MANILA - The camp of former senator and 2022 presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. asserted on Wednesday that he owed no taxes to the government, showing a certification from the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

Marcos' spokesman Atty. Vic Rodriguez presented at a press conference what he said was a certificate from the Bureau of Internal Revenue showing that the presidential aspirant already paid his taxes for the years 1982 to 1985 with interest.

Kampo ni dating Sen Bongbong Marcos, ipinakita ang patunay na walang utang na buwis ang dating senador @ABSCBNNews @DZMMTeleRadyo pic.twitter.com/AUVro80N6a — Joyce Balancio (@joycebalancio) December 22, 2021

"So wala pong pagkakautang si Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. na buwis o tax deficiency o penalty o interes," Rodriguez said. "Bayad po at binayaran ng matagal nang panahon. They paid December 27, 2001."

(So Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos, Jr. owes no taxes or has no tax deficiencies or penalties or interest. It has all been paid long ago. They paid December 27, 2001.)

A document which Marcos spokesman Atty. Vic Rodriguez said was a certificate from the Bureau of Internal Revenue showing that Presidential Aspirant and Former Senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. paid all of his taxes from 1982 to 1985, December 21, 2021. Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News.

Earlier this month, Theodore Te, a lawyer for petitioners from various human rights groups that are seeking the cancellation of Marcos' certificate of candidacy (COC) for the 2022 national elections, shared a court document showing that the presidential aspirant “has not satisfied the judgment” or has not paid the penalty in his tax conviction case.

"This is to certify that there is no record on file of [the] compliance of payment or satisfaction for the decision of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) dated July 27, 1995 or the Court of Appeals (CA) dated October 31, 1997," read the certification from Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 105 that Te requested.

There is also no record of the "entry in the criminal docket of the RTC Decision dated July 27, 1995 as affirmed/modified of the Court of Appeal's Decision."

The QC RTC originally sentenced Marcos to 9 years in prison and ordered him to pay fines worth P72,000 for failing to file his income tax return (ITR) and to pay taxes from 1982 to 1985, aside from his tax deficiencies worth around P20,000.

The CA, in 1997, modified this, acquitting him of non-payment of taxes but affirming his conviction for non-filing of ITRs.

It removed the jail term but ordered him to pay P36,000 in fines plus surcharges.

It also ordered him to pay the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) the income tax deficiencies due with interest.

“Based on this information, petitioners will bring this matter to the urgent attention of the Comelec in SPA 21-156 (DC) and also the Office of the City Prosecutor of Quezon City which is the government agency mandated to enforce the judgment of the RTC,” Te and the other lawyers said then in a statement.

Te said the document they obtained from the court solidifies their Comelec petition against the late dictator's son.

Rodriguez on Wednesday said those who are challenging Marcos' presidential bid at the Commission on Elections should stop bothering the poll body with what he called petitions without substance. He added that the Comelec should assert its independence.

"Pag nakikita na na pawang mga basurang petisyon at kaso ang inihahain laban sa kanila, eh sa Clerk of Court lamang ng commission, pwede nang 'wag bigyan ng due course 'yan," he said.

(If it saw that they are only being presented with garbage petitions and cases, a mere clerk of court of the commission can choose not to give them due course.)

So far, at least eight petitions have been filed at the Comelec against Marcos' candidacy. One of those, which seeks to have Marcos declared as a nuisance candidate, was junked, saying the former senator "did not fall under any of the three broad categories of nuisance candidates."

Most of the petitions are centered around Marcos' conviction for tax evasion, which the petitioners argue should prevent him from running for public office. The Court of Appeals in 1997 reduced the penalty to a fine.

- With reports from Joyce Balancio and Mico Abarro, ABS-CBN News

