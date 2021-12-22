Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA— An 18-year old was arrested by the Manila Police District Station 1 on Friday after a follow-up operation on a viral video where a group of young men can be seen stealing a spare car battery from a truck stuck in traffic along Road 10 in Manila.

"Initially nahuli namin siya sa ibang violation at nung time na 'yun nagco-conduct tayo ng follow-up doon sa pangyayari at sa ating resulta ng imbestigasyon ay napag-alaman natin na ito ring batang ito ay isa sa involved sa recently na in-upload na video," said station commander Police Lt. Col. Cenon Vargas Jr.

(We apprehended him for other violations and later found out in the follow-up investigation that he was involved in the viral video.)

The viral video was uploaded on Dec. 13, and was taken around 7 p.m., according to the source who asked not to be identified.

The 18-year old admitted to the crime, saying he needed money to buy food.

"'Yung kasama ko po, siya 'yung humahatak ng battery tapos nung nilagay sa gilid ako 'yung nagbuhat. Wala lang kami pambili ng pagkain. Laro-laro lang namin ito. Nanghihingi na lang po ako ng pasensya sa mga truck," he said.

(I was the one who carried the battery away after it was pulled from the truck. We don't have money to buy food, and this is what we do to get some.)

"Sa lahat ng mga bata 'wag po ako gayahin, dahil ito, nahuli ako (Don't do what I did. I got caught)," he added.

The MPD Station 1 is conducting further investigation to identify the remaining individuals involved in the video.

They also advised motorists to remain vigilant on the road, especially when stuck in traffic.