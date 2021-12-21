Aftermath of Typhoon Odette in Roxas, Palawan. Courtesy of Mathilde Conde Cequiña

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday committed to release funds from his office to help hundreds of thousands in the central and southern Philippines cope with the trail of destruction that typhoon Odette left late last week.

Duterte has placed 6 regions under a state of calamity due to Odette, which according to the disaster council left at least 156 dead, tore houses to pieces, flooded villages and farmlands, and displaced some 481,000 people.

"What I can promise you is that, I said, on or before Friday, the money will be downloaded," the President said in a speech that aired on the wee hours of Wednesday.

He said these are not contingency or calamity funds that would take time to be released.

"This is money from my office," he added.

Duterte has vowed to raise P10 billion for the survivors of typhoon Odette, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said on Tuesday.

The President instructed national agencies and local governments, "Do it faster… Kung ma-download sa inyo, pakibilisan lang [ang distribution ng pera]."



(Once it is downloaded to you, fast-track the distribution of the money.)

Duterte has visited several typhoon-ravaged provinces. He said his next stops might include Dinagat Islands and the holiday island of Siargao in Surigao Del Norte.