MANILA— President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to approve the 2022 national budget, including funds for Typhoon Odette, after Christmas, an official said on Wednesday.

Duterte has committed to raise P10 billion for Odette recovery efforts. Of this amount, P2 billion is "already available" under calamity funds, while P2 billion will come from the President’s contingency fund, said Department of Budget and Management officer-in-charge Tina Rose Marie Canda.

The remaining P6 billion "will be available in a couple of days once the GAA or the General Appropriations Act is signed for 2022," she said in a Palace press briefing.

"We expect the 2022 budget measure will be signed before the year ends, so it’s between, siguro (perhaps), after Christmas until the 29th," Canda added.

Malacañang has yet to receive a copy of the ratified P5.024-trillion proposed spending plan, said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

"It will go through a vetting process, doon pa namin talaga masasabi kung kailan mapipirmahan ‘yan (only then can we say when it will be signed)," he said in the same briefing.

Odette was at one point a super typhoon under US classification when it barreled across central and southern Philippines, smashing wooden houses into pieces, flooding farmlands, and knocking out power and communication lines.

The disaster council has placed the death toll from the typhoon at 156.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of calamity in 6 regions on Tuesday, 3 days before Christmas.

The typhoon's onslaught came as the Philippines faced the threat of more infectious COVID-19 variants about 6 months before Duterte steps down from office, noted Nograles.

"Kinakailangan po natin ng suporta at tulong ng bawat isang Pilipino para dito. We commit to work hard and fast, and we will try to complete whatever we can," he said.

