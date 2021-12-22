Around 40 patients—most suffering from LBM—are sharing beds and space at a corridor in Dinagat District Hospital. This is the only part of the hospital with its roof intact. Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News

DINAGAT ISLANDS — Around 40 patients are currently sharing a corridor and rooms supposedly for sick people who need to be isolated on the right wing of the Dinagat District Hospital in Dinagat town.

Nearly all of them are being treated for loose bowel movement.

Janna Quiñones brought her 7-year-old youngest brother there on Wednesday, after rushing their 8-year-old sister there the day before.

Both children came down with fever coupled with diarrhea. Their family was forced to drink water from an open pipe when their supply of drinking water ran out following the onslaught of Typhoon Odette.

Quiñones and her mother also complained of stomach aches.

“Dumaan pa ‘yong bagyo, pagkatapos ito pa nangyari,” she said.

(We were already hit by the storm and then this happened to us.)

It is more difficult, she said, with none of her parents having any livelihood.

Aside from the 40 hospitalized, more than 50 others have sought medical aid at Dinagat District Hospital for stomach troubles mainly due to drinking contaminated water.

Dr. Johanna Figueroa-Paulino, the medical officer on duty, said three patients brought there have already died of LBM days after the typhoon.

The supply of clean water remains scarce in the storm-hit province, which is also waiting for power and communication lines to be restored.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) also listed at least 20 cases of LBM reported in R. Ecleo in Cagdianao town, and San Juan in San Jose, the capital.

Hospitals and health centers, which also sustained damage from the typhoon, are making the most of limited facilities and dwindling medicines to treat cases directly and indirectly caused by Odette.

Odette entered the Philippine area of responsibility last Tuesday, and made multiple landfalls two days later from Siargao Island in Surigao Del Norte until Roxas, Palawan. Its second landfall was over Cagdianao.

The typhoon left at least 177 dead, 38 missing, and 275 injured, according to government tally as of Wednesday. The national police had a higher tally of 375 deaths, 500 injured, and 56 missing, as of Monday.

WORST-HIT

Dinagat District Hospital is the worst-hit among Dinagat Islands’ three district hospitals, sustaining 90 percent damage, according to the provincial health office.

Patients have been hospitalized in the same wing because the rest of the hospital, which faces the sea, is in shambles.

The typhoon brought down most of its roofing, including a portion covering its pharmacy. All of its wards, such as the operating and delivery rooms, suffered damage.

“Naghihingalo (near-death),” Paulino describes their situation, akin to a patient.

The hospital, which services patients from Dinagat and three other towns including San Jose, continues to operate at limited capacity. Its 60 personnel are working in shifts, with many unable to come in daily because transportation is limited or gasoline is in short supply.

Good thing, they have a local water pump and a source of clean water via a newly reopened refilling station.

But Paulino said while they still have stocks of medicine for LBM, they will soon run out of medical supplies like IV infusion sets.

The loss of electricity and trauma injuries in the past days exhausted their supply of anti-tetanus toxoids as well as children’s and rabies vaccines.

Food is also running short, with patients being fed lugaw or rice porridge.

While the provincial health office has already sent supplies such as face masks, Paulino said staff at Dinagat District were told that additional medicines will have to wait since all health care units are affected.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, during his visit to the provincial capitol, was briefed with the situation and promised more medicines would be sent to Dinagat Islands.

Dr. Jillian Lee, the provincial health officer, said they are introducing water disinfection through chlorine in some areas but lacked additional personnel to ensure all villages and towns get access to these services.

More than their need for medicines and supplies, Paulino and other residents are still holding out hope they would come through the calamity.

“Okay lang naman actually ang mga tao dito. Kahit na nahihirapan sila, nakatawa pa rin. So sa ngayon, alam ko naman na medyo mahirap pa siya makabangon, pero through prayers, kailangan namin ng dasal,” she said.

(Actually, the people here are all right. Even if they are enduring hardship, they can still laugh. I know it might be difficult for us to recover but we will through prayers. We need them.)

