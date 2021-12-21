MANILA—The Philippine government has recovered more than P74 billion worth of illegal drugs and arrested more than 319,000 drug suspects in the administration's war on drugs since 2016.

In a taped briefing, Interior and Local Government Sec. Eduardo Año reported the status of the administration's war on drugs from July 1, 2016 until November 30, 2021.

Año said the government has recovered a total of P74.3 billion worth of various illegal drugs. Of this amount, P62.36 billion worth of shabu were recovered, or 9,755.54 kilograms.

More than 500 kilograms of cocaine, 149,138 pieces of ecstasy and over 9,300 kilograms of marijuana were also recovered.

The government has also destroyed 7,336.55 kgs of shabu, 3,784.33 kgs of marijuana, 12.64 kgs of ecstasy, 510.52 kgs of cocaine, and 3,390.74 kgs of other illegal drugs.

Out of 35,416 barangays in the country, 66.88 percent or 23,686 barangays have already been cleared of illegal drugs, according to Año.

The government has also conducted a total of 221,657 anti-illegal drug operations for the 5 five years. This resulted in the arrest of 319,929 drug suspects and the death of 6,221 others.

A total of 13,996 high-value targets have also been arrested, which includes 511 government officials, 394 elected officials, 126 uniformed personnel, and 349 foreign nationals.

Año also said the government has rescued more than 4,000 minors involved in illegal drugs.

Duterte was elected in 2016 on a campaign promise to get rid of the Philippines' drug problem, openly ordering police to kill drug suspects if officers' lives were in danger.

At least 6,181 people have died in more than 200,000 anti-drug operations conducted since July 2016, according to the latest official data released by the Philippine government.