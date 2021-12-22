MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday said its consular offices in some areas affected by Typhoon Odette have resumed operations, catering to those with appointments scheduled beginning Dec. 21.

These offices are the following:

CO Bacolod

CO Butuan

CO Cagayan De Oro

CO Clarin

CO Davao

CO Dumaguete

CO General Santos

CO Iloilo

CO Puerto Princesa

CO Tacloban

CO Tagum

CO Zamboanga

"Applicants scheduled on 17 December 2021 are advised to wait for their new schedule before proceeding to the CO," the DFA said.

Typhoon Odette hit the country last Thursday, making multiple landfalls beginning over Siargao in Surigao del Norte until Roxas, Palawan. It exited the Philippine area of responsibility noon of Saturday.

The affected consular offices were closed after electricity was cut off.

Meanwhile, the consular office (CO) and temporary off-site passport service (TOPS) in Cebu will remain closed until Dec. 24.

The DFA said all affected applicants will be contacted for the rescheduling of their appointments as soon as the agency has established contact with the COs and as soon as the situation stabilizes.

It also urged applicants to prioritize their safety and adhere to local government safety and precautionary measures set in place following the typhoon’s aftermath.