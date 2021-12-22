Confiscated fireworks from January 2021, Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Fireworks in Bocaue, Bulacan cost twice as much this year as the new year approaches due to the price hike on imported chemicals used to make them, said Philippine Fireworks Association president Joven Ong on Wednesday.

"Expect talaga prices of fireworks [ay] mas mataas talaga this year kasi ang pinakamababang in-increase ng chemicals namin is around 40% (Expect the price hike on fireworks because the lowest increase in chemicals used is at around 40%)," Ong said.

Firework manufacturers produced less this year, and Ong said stocks may not last until December 31.

Meanwhile, over P26,000 worth of fireworks were confiscated Wednesday morning in an inspection done by the Department of Trade and Industry in 26 establishments selling fireworks in Bocaue.

Three establishments were issued with Notices of Violation for operating without a Philippine Standard Mark License.

DTI Undersecretary Ruth Castelo reminded consumers to check that establishments have updated PS licenses to ensure the safety of products when used.

"Yung mga hindi certified, hindi na-test, hindi natin alam kung anong mangyayari doon sa explosion niya or [kung] dapat hindi siya nage-explode, [at] dapat sound lang. So 'yung safety hindi natin alam," she said. "It can cause damage to life, alam naman natin napuputol yung limbs, or [it] can cause death."

(Uncertified products are not tested, which means we do not know how they explode when they are set off, and if they can cause damage to life and even death. It can cause damage to life, alam naman natin napuputol 'yung limbs (we know it could sever limbs), or [it] can cause death.)

PS licenses ensure that management and production is up to standards, and that products sold in establishments have been tested and certified.

- with reports from April Rafales, ABS-CBN News.