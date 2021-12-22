Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Vice presidential aspirant Walden Bello, a sociology professor, said former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. enjoys support from many Filipinos despite issues hurled against his family, due to generation gap and lack in proper teaching of history.

Bello issued the remarks on ANC's In Focus on Tuesday, a day before Pulse Asia released its latest survey conducted early this month on preferred 2022 national candidates which saw Marcos topping the list anew among presidential aspirants.

In an October survey by Social Weather Stations, Marcos also emerged as most preferred presidential bet for next year's elections.

"I think that close to 50 percent of the population either were not yet born or were still small children during the martial law period... So that in many ways, the atrocities that were committed ... sort of don’t register as immediate memories," Bello said.

"There was no systematic effort to try to teach children, young children about the problems and the atrocities of the Marcos era," he added.

Victims of martial law and some other groups are opposing the presidential bid of Marcos, citing not only human rights violations and corruption during his father's term but also his tax evasion conviction a few decades ago.

The Marcos family has either dismissed or downplayed the allegations.

"I think that combined with what has been a systematic effort on the internet by the Marcoses to sort of glorify what were the nightmare years as sort of a golden era" contributed to the apparent strong support for the presidential aspirant, said Bello, who is running with labor leader Leody De Guzman.

Bello noted there may also be people who were disappointed with the reforms made after having high hopes during the 1986 People Power revolution.

"These are generations that up in the EDSA era, post-1986 and I think there were high hopes at the beginning of EDSA [revolution], hopes about equality, hopes about a better future would be filled," he said.

"I think that they’ve been disappointed by the result of that period, in terms of real reforms taking place."

Bello, who is running for Vice President next year under the Partido Lakas ng Masa, said he has strong faith in the Filipino people as far as discerning what's right and wrong, and will choose the right leaders on election day.

"We never deny that it will be an uphill struggle, that we’re not as well-known as the other candidates that are running. But we have a very good faith, strong faith in the ability of the people of the Philippines to be able to discern things, to discern what is real and what is false, what is an image and what is real," he said.

"And you know, we have some five months to go to make our case. And I think we’ll be able to make that case because the facts are on our side when it comes to the big economic and political problems of our time," he added.

He noted that addressing the concerns of the Filipino people should be the priority in order to offer a systematic change to their lives.

"I think people will listen to those. We intend to be able to really amplify all these big issues about for instance the destruction of our economy, indiscriminate trade liberalization, the inequality in the country ... the destruction of our agriculture with the rice tariffication pact and other measures demanded by the World Trade Organization, and the lack of concern environmental management that has been shunned by previous administrations."

"All of these things, I think we can make a very good case for why we are the tandem to elect in May 2022. We look forward to this campaign and I think that the Filipino people will listen to our case," Bello said.

"I think it is very important to offer people a future that they can believe in and you can only offer that... if you have the right analysis about where our country has been."

Bello taught sociology at the University of the Philippines, and is currently the International Adjunct Professor of sociology at the State University of New York at Binghamton.

He hopes the Commission on Elections will disqualify Marcos next year, although he said, "I will not hold my breath on that decision, we’ll just go ahead and campaign as we have been campaigning."

ABS-CBN News sought Marcos' comment on Bello's remarks, but his camp has yet to respond as of writing.

Marcos' 2022 presidential bid is being challenged at the Comelec. His camp regards the petitions against him as nuisance.