Valenzuela exempts bikers from wearing face shields

A cyclist takes the bike lane in EDSA, September 23, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – The city government of Valenzuela announced Tuesday it is exempting solo-riding bikers from wearing a face shield.

In a statement, the city government said Mayor Rex Gatchalian issued Executive Order No. 347, which exempts solo bikers in the city from wearing the protective equipment because of the dangers it posed.

“Upon the experience of bikers, wearing a face shield obstructs the view, hampers their vision especially when there is a buildup of sweat and moisture within the shield itself, and makes breathing difficult,” the city government said.

The local government noted that bikers must continue to “observe strict social and physical distancing, must not personally be engaged in face-to-face interaction with others, and must wear face shields when entering public places.”

Aside from Valenzuela, Pasig also exempted cyclists from wearing face shields while riding their bicycles.

Last week, the government required the use of anti-virus masks and full-face shields in public places as it sought to prevent the potential holiday surge of COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Health has said it was considering recommending that solo-riding cyclists be exempt from wearing a face shield on top of masks in public places.

The DOH is set to release a joint administrative order with other agencies on guidelines for the use of face shields.