Pacquiao urges public: Show more 'love', 'care' for police so they can serve better

MANILA - Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday urged the public to show more "love" and "care" for the Philippine National Police (PNP) so its personnel may do their jobs better.

Pacquiao gave the statement after netizens, celebrities and lawmakers denounced how Police Staff Sgt. Jonel Nuezca brutally shot to death 2 of his neighbors in Paniqui, Tarlac last Sunday.

"Sa halip na kamuhian ang ating mga pulis ay tulungan po natin sila upang maramdaman nila ang pagmamahal at pagkalinga ng mga mamamayang kanilang pinagsisilbihan," he said in a statement.

(Instead of hating our police, let's help them feel that they are loved and cared for by the public they serve.)

"Ipakita natin ang ating tiwala nang sa ganun ay suklian nila ito na mas tapat na paglilingkod sa ating bayan," he said.

(Let us show them that we trust them so that they will repay it with more sincere service for our country.)

Pacquiao also called on the public not to liken all police officers to Nuezca.

"Huwag po nating husgahan ang ating buong PNP dahil sa ginawa ni Nuezca," he said.

(Let's not judge the entire PNP because of what Nuezca did.)

"Naniniwala ako na mas marami pa ring matitinong pulis at itong si Nuezca ay isa lamang sa mangilan-ilang bulok sa kanilang organisasyon," he said.

(I believe that there are more decent police officers and Nuezca is just one of the few rotten ones in the organization.)

PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas earlier called the bloody incident in Paniqui town as an "isolated case," although records showed that Nuezca has been charged with other homicide and gross negligence complaints as early as 2010.

Sen. Nancy Binay had urged the PNP to implement a "top-to-bottom values reorientation" program for its personnel, saying that too many police officers have been tagged in murder, homicide and corruption allegations.

