Nuezca should have let local police handle 'boga' complaint vs neighbors - Paniqui top cop

MANILA— Police Senior Master Sgt. Jonel Nuezca should have let local law enforcement handle his complaint against his neighbors' use of illegal noisemaker 'boga' instead of taking matters into his own hands, the police chief of Paniqui town in Tarlac said Tuesday.

Nuezca, an off-duty cop assigned at the Parañaque City police crime laboratory, was supposedly investigating who was shooting "boga," an improvised canon popularly used to make noise during New Year's celebrations, when he went to the home of his neighbors, leading to an argument.

There, Nuezca supposedly saw Frank Anthony Gregorio, who appeared to be drunk. Gregorio allegedly refused to come with the policeman, said Police Lt. Col. Noriel Rombaoa, chief of the Paniqui Municipal Police Station said.

The argument led to Nuezca shooting Gregorio and his mother Sonya— twin slays caught on video. The officer has since surrendered to authorities and was indicted for 2 counts of murder.

"'Yun pong kay Gregorio dahil bawal po ang boga at nakainom siya, 'yun siguro 'yung naisip niya (Nuezca) na kaya iaaresto niya. 'Yun nga, hindi sumama. Dapat doon, ang action niya doon, tumawag siya sa police station for backup at kami 'yung nandito na PNP na naka-assign, para kami 'yung magpatupad ng batas," Rombaoa told ANC's Headstart.

(On Gregorio, because boga is prohibited and he was drunk, Nuezca probably wanted to arrest him because of that. However, he refused to come. He (Nuezca) should have called the police station for backup and we who are assigned here could have applied the law.)

"Puwede naman naming kunin para puntahan at maimbestigahan kung ano ang nangyari talaga. At least maibigay nila 'yung both sides nila," he said.

(We could have gone there and investigated what actually happened. At least that way, they could have presented both sides.)

Rombaoa said Nuezca's handling of the situation was "very wrong," as he could have settled this better since he and the Gregorios know each other.

He said Nuezca admitted his fault and it was evident that he was remorseful. Nuezca is currently held in a detention cell guarded 24 hours while awaiting a commitment order.

He will not be accorded special treatment and his case will be investigated fairly, said Rombaoa.

