Magnitude 4.9 quake jolts Quezon province, nearby areas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 22 2020 02:44 AM

MANILA - A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck Quezon province early Tuesday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tectonic quake occurred around 2:14 a.m. approximately 20 km northwest of General Nakar town at a depth of 15 km.

Residents in nearby Metro Manila and Rizal also felt the temblor.

Phivolcs said aftershocks are likely but damage to structures is not expected.

