Magnitude 4 aftershock strikes off Davao Occidental

MANILA—A magnitude 4 earthquake struck off Davao Occidental on Tuesday morning, Phivolcs said.

The tremor, an aftershock of the magnitude 6.2 earthquake that struck last Wednesday, happened 32 kilometers southwest of Sarangani town at 9:19 a.m., state seismologists said.

It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 30 kilometers, according to Phivolcs.

The tremor was not expected to cause damage and aftershocks.

Instrumental Intensity II was reported in General Santos City while Instrumental Intensity I was recorded in the towns of Kiamba and Alabel in Sarangani province.

Earlier Tuesday, a magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck Quezon province and was felt in nearby areas, including Metro Manila.

The Philippines is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

-- With a report from Agence France-Presse