Lawmakers want probe into alleged police 'impunity' after mother-son slay

The crime scene in Purok 2, Brgy. Cabayaoasan, Paniqui, Tarlac where a mother and her son were shot dead on Dec. 20, 2020 by a policeman neighbor during an argument. Photo from Paniqui Police Station

MANILA – Some lawmakers at the House of Representatives are seeking probe into what they said was "impunity in the system" that led to the brutal killing by a police officer of an unarmed mother and son in Tarlac last Sunday.

In a statement, Marikina Rep. Stella Quimbo condemned the act of Police Staff Sgt. Jonel Nuezca who was filmed shooting in the head at pointblank Sonia Gregorio, 55, and Frank Anthony Gregorio, 25, in Paniqui town after quarreling over an improvised cannon.

"I join the rest of my colleagues and the leadership in condemning the vile acts of Police Officer Nuezca. My grandmother was a teacher in Paniqui, I am deeply shaken that something so gruesome happened in her community," Quimbo said.

Quimbo noted there is "a systemic problem in how we prepare and evaluate those who police our citizens."

"There appears to be insufficient screening and monitoring of the psychiatric or mental well-being of police officers to prevent unnecessary brutality and killings by members of the police force," the lawmaker added, as she questioned why the killer cop was allowed to continue police service despite his string of cases.

Quimbo filed a House resolution to conduct an investigation into the Philippine National Police's (PNP) "current standards for evaluating the tactical knowledge and mental fitness of all its uniformed personnel."

"We cannot afford to lose more lives because of impunity in the system, or the policies which lend to unpreparedness or abuse by law enforcement officials, including the use of firearms while off duty. One death is one too many," she said.

Lawmakers of the Makabayan bloc likewise filed their own resolution to pursue investigation into the same incident.

The 6 members of the bloc is also asking the House committee on human rights to issue a statement condemning the police officer's brutal killing.

"It is imperative for members of Congress, as representatives of our people, to defend the rights of our people and check on excesses and violations committed against them, especially in this time of crisis," the bloc said in the resolution.

"Laws and rules should serve the interest of our people, and should not be weaponized to suppress their rights and oppress them."

The bloc is composed of Bayan Muna Reps. Carlos Zarate, Ferdinand Gaite and Eufemia Cullamat, Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas, ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro, and Kabataan Rep. Sarah Elago.

Nuezca, 46, a policeman assigned at the Paranaque City police crime laboratory, is currently detained after being charged with 2 counts of murder.