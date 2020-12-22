Gov't urged to close borders to UK travelers due to new COVID-19 strain

NAIA Terminal 1 personnel perform routine disinfection as a precaution against COVID-19 on October 28, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - A public health expert on Tuesday urged government to close its borders to the United Kingdom following the discovery of a new strain of COVID-19.

The Philippines can implement border control for a week and wait for the World Health Organization's statement, according to Dr. Tony Leachon, a former adviser to the National Task Force against COVID-19.

"I think tama ang ginawa ng Europa na mag-border control muna para ma-contain ang bagong strain na ito at abangan natin sa susunod na mga araw kung ano ang sasabihin ng WHO," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(I think it was right for Europe to enforce border control to contain the spread of this new virus strain and we should wait in the next few days what the WHO will say.)

"Kailangan po nating gawin yun kasi baka tayo matakasan katulad nung nangyari 11 months ago," he added, referring to when the Philippines initially refused to ban Chinese nationals from entering the country after the novel coronavirus emerged in Wuhan City.

(We need to do this to avoid what happened 11 months ago.)

The new strain of virus has around 70 percent transmissibility rate, Leachon said.

"Pareho pa rin ang armas na gagamitin natin, ito pa rin ang face mask, face shield at social distancing," he said.

(We will use the same weapons: face mask, face shield, and social distancing.)

Leachon added that it would be hard to fight both the virus' old and new strains at once.

"Tingin ko dapat mag-declare tayo kasi unang-una ang liit lang naman ng 1 week para malugi tayo from the tourism industry na manggagaling sa UK," he said.

(I think we should declare border control because 1 week is too little time to affect our tourism industry.)

"Kumpara naman na sa downward trajectory na tayo and then di pa tayo nakaka-order ng bakuna, magkaroon tayo ng bagong strain. Mahirap pong lumaban sa old strain atsaka sa new strain."

(Compared with our downward trajectory of virus cases and we haven't also ordered vaccines, then a new strain will enter the country. It's hard to fight the old and new strain.)

Leachon also warned that virus transmission might increase in January and February due to colder temperature.

"Ang virus transmission po mas matindi po 'pag malamig ang panahon, yan po ang nangyari sa Europa," he said, noting that the Philippines recorded its first COVID-19 case end of January.

(Virus transmission risk increases during cold months, that's what happened to Europe.)

A COVID-19 surge in Metro Manila has begun ahead of the holidays, the OCTA Research Group warned as it urged the public to observe minimum health standards.

The Philippines as of Monday reported 461,505 cases of COVID-19, with 23,341 active infections.