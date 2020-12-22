Duterte to spend Christmas in hometown

President Rodrigo Duterte gives a public statement after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on Dec. 21, 2020. Richard Madelo, Presidential Photo

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte will spend the Christmas holidays in his hometown Davao City, his spokesman said on Tuesday.



"Ang Pasko po, sigurado (sa Davao City). Pero hindi ko pa po alam ang Bagong Taon,” Duterte's spokesperson Harry Roque told reporters, when asked if Duterte will spend the Christmas and New Year holidays in Davao City.



(I am sure that he will spend Christmas in Davao City, but I am not sure where he will be on New Year.)

Duterte on Monday delivered his speech from his hometown, during which he cited the Filipino tradition of spending significant events with loved ones.

"Malapit na ang Pasko, kaya ako naman nandito sa Davao, because alam ninyo na taga-Davao ako at dito iyong pamilya ko. Tradisyon naman sa Pilipino 'yan," said the country's first President from Mindanao.

(Christmas is near, that's why I am here in Davao because I am from Davao and my family is here.That is a Filipino tradition.)

The President earlier urged the public to follow health protocols to arrest the spread of COVID-19 during the holidays.

Duterte will sign the proposed 2021 national budget after Christmas, on Dec. 28, said Roque.