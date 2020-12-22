DFA sends home over 13,000 OFWs a week before Christmas

Repatriated overseas Filipino workers who completed their 14-day mandatory quarantine arrive at the Ninoy International Airport Terminal 2 in Pasay City for their scheduled flights to their respective provinces on December 17, 2020. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has flown home 13,320 overseas Filipinos a week before Christmas.

In total, the number of Filipinos repatriated since February reached 314,158, the DFA said Tuesday.

Last week, the DFA made 64 special commercial repatriations. Among those boarding the special flights were:

74 overseas Filipino workers (OFW) from the island Diego Garcia

33 OFWs and 1 minor child from Cambodia

21 trafficking-in-persons victim from UAE

9 undocumented OFWs from Iraq

4 OFWs and 2 minor children from Guangzhou, China

2 medical repatriates from Oman

2 undocumented OFWs from Vietnam

1 household service worker from Iran

1 stranded seafarer from Bahamas

A total of 32 Filipinos meanwhile, identified as crews of stranded fishing vessels Long Xing 905, 906, and 907, also arrived on Saturday, according to the DFA.

“The 3 ships were previously stranded at sea near the Marshall Islands after the ship owner, Dalian Ocean Fishing Company Limited, stopped paying the salaries of the crew and failed to make provisions for refueling the ships,” the agency said in a statement.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC

— With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News