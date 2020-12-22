DFA reports no new COVID-19 case among Filipinos abroad

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 remained at 12,816 on Tuesday as no new case was recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

But the DFA reported 1 new recovery, and 1 new fatality among those infected.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 3,652, as 8,235 of those infected have recovered, while 929 have died.

22 December 2020



Today, the DFA reports 1 new recovery and 1 new fatality among our nationals in Europe and the Middle East and Africa. Meanwhile, no new COVID-19 case was reported. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/4NKlKCsxeW — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) December 22, 2020

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 801 in the Asia Pacific, 385 in Europe, 2,404 in the Middle East and Africa, and 62 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the COVID-19 has so far sickened 462,815 people. The tally includes 9,021 deaths, 429,419 recoveries, and 24,375 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Based on the latest tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University, more than 77.4 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, with 1.7 million deaths.

Treatment for the disease using off-label drugs are still undergoing trial, while COVID-19 vaccines are already being administered in the United Kingdom and the United States.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: