Dela Rosa refutes Sinas: Video recording of crimes 'very useful' in investigations

MANILA - Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa on Tuesday underscored the importance of recording crimes as they happen, after Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas discouraged the public from taking videos of incidents, saying this could put them in danger.

It's up to the person if he or she wants to take a video when witnessing a crime, Dela Rosa told reporters in a text message when asked to comment on Sinas' statement that the public should take videos of crimes from afar and submit it to the police instead of uploading it online.

"Nasa tao na 'yan kung gusto niyang mag-video, if he or she is willing to take the risk na baka siya na naman ang babalingan ng shooter," said Dela Rosa, a former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief.

"Video recording of crimes happening before your eyes is very useful in criminal investigation. It is a great help to police investigators," he said.

Talk of video recordings of crimes became a hot topic this week after a policeman was caught on video brutally shooting his 2 unarmed neighbors- a mother and her son- in Paniqui, Tarlac.

In 2017, then PNP chief Dela Rosa backed calls to equip drug operatives with body cameras to make anti-drug operations more transparent.

This as the administration's drug war, which he at the time led, drew heavy criticism for killings of drug suspects. Authorities have said those slain in police anti-drug operations violently resisted arrested.

The use of body cameras would depend on availability, adding it would be unfair to require cops to use body cameras if the government could not yet provide the gadgets, Dela Rosa said in an interview in 2018.

In the same year, Sen. Ralph Recto called out the PNP for acquiring 48 bomb-sniffing dogs - worth P500,000 each - instead of body cameras.

