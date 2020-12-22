Death penalty may be 'fastest' way to serve justice for heinous crime victims: Pacquiao

Sen. Manny Pacquiao delivers a manifestation in plenary on March 23, 2020. Henzberg Austria, Senate PRIB/file

MANILA - Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday renewed his push to reinstate death penalty in the Philippines, saying it may be the "fastest" and "most effective" way of delivering justice for heinous crime victims in the country.

Murderers like Police Staff Sgt. Jonel Nuezca, who brutally shot to death his 2 neighbors in Tarlac last Sunday after a heated argument, thinks they can easily get away with crime because punishments in the current law are weak, Pacquiao said in a statement.

"Alam kasi ng mga kriminal at mga utak kriminal na makukulong lamang sila kapag gumawa sila ng karumal-dumal na krimen," he said.

(Criminals know that they will only be jailed if they commit a heinous crime.)

"Bigyan sana ulit natin ng pagkakataon itong death penalty dahil sa tingin ko, ito na lang ang kulang upang magiging mabilis at magiging epektibo ang ating pagbibigay ng hustisya sa ating kababayang biktima ng mga heinous crimes," the religious lawmaker said.

(I hope we give death penalty another chance because I think this will be the fastest and most effective way to serve justice for our countrymen who are victims of heinous crimes.)

Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa has also revived his push for the reimposition of the capital punishment in the Philippines, saying Nuezca's brutal slay of Sonia and Frank Anthony Gregorio could have been deterred by death penalty.

The revival of the death penalty was among Duterte's campaign promises in 2016, when he began pushing for the eradication of drug syndicates in the country.

Death penalty was initially allowed in the Philippines through Republic Act 7659 signed in 1993 by then President Fidel Ramos.

His successor, former President Joseph "Erap" Estrada signed Republic Act 8177, specifically designating lethal injection as the mode of carrying out the capital punishment.

The imposition of the death penalty was abolished by a law in 2006 under the presidency of Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, a devout Catholic.

