4 dead, 6 missing after landslide hits copper mine site in Toledo City

Photo courtesy: Toledo City Public Information Office

MANILA – Four were confirmed dead while 6 others are missing as of Tuesday afternoon, a day after a landslide occurred at a copper mining site in Toledo City, Cebu.

In a statement Tuesday, Carmen Copper Corporation (CCC) said four bodies were recovered in their mine operations site following a landslide.

"[T]he Company solemnly regrets to inform that this incident has claimed four lives. The Company continues its efforts to locate six more persons missing," said CCC.

The CCC earlier said the landslide happened around 4:15 p.m. Monday due to rainshowers which have occurred in the area over the past months.

It was exacerbated by Tropical Depression Vicky, which struck parts of the Visayas and Mindanao over the weekend, they added.

The company said they have suspended all activities in the mining operations area as the rescue operations continue.

CCC is an operating mine of Atlas Consolidated Mining Development Corporation (ACMDC) based in Toledo.

- with report from DX Lapid

