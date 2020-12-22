3 killed in South Cotabato encounter: military

Map courtesy of the Western Mindanao Command

MANILA - Joint police and military forces killed 3 suspected criminals in an encounter in Polomolok, South Cotabato on Sunday afternoon, the Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Mindanao Command (WESMINCOM) said.

The suspects were identified as Tho Catucan, Jer Maguisulan and Rabino Kutin.



“Based on the report from the ground, the joint elements of the 5th Special Forces Battalion and Polomolok Municipal Police Station were to serve a warrant of arrest with Criminal Case Number 5372-18 and 5749-19 for murder against Tho Catucan at Purok 1, Barangay Sumbakil, Polomolok when they were fired upon by the subject personality and his armed cohorts,” said WESMINCOM commander Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr.

The suspects were severely wounded during the firefight and brought to the Polomolok Municipal Hospital. However, they were declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Two guides of the operating forces were also wounded and one of them died later.

“We regret to report that one of the guides was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician at Polomolok Municipal Hospital. The other guide is currently admitted at the said hospital and is now in stable condition,” said Lt. Col. Randy Banaag, commanding officer of the 5th Special Forces Battalion.



Troops recovered one Caliber .45 pistol and one .9MM UZI sub-machine gun from the encounter site.

