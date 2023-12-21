'Persons of interest' in overpriced airport taxi rate identified

MANILA — Authorities have identified "persons of interest" in the airport taxi scam that charges overpriced fares, according to Manila International Airport Authority Officer-in-Charge Bryan Co.

The investigation stemmed from a post on social media, which alleged that a taxi driver demanded a fare of P10,000 from Taiwanese tourists to bring them to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 4 from NAIA Terminal 3.

The tourists were presented with a laminated card containing the supposed "regular taxi service meter rates" ranging from P9,700 to P11,500 from NAIA to Metro Manila destinations, which Co called "bogus rates."

The post further claimed that a guard directed the tourists to the taxi.

“Even if you go to a destination to the farthest points of Metro Manila, wala namang aabot na P10,000 rate. That’s really a bogus rate. Pinalabas nila, inilagay nila with the logo of DOT, of the authority… Those rates are not part of the approved rate,” Co said.



He noted that CCTV footage has helped identify the persons of interest.

"May mga persons of interest na tayo as reported by our security unit, kasi we do have CCTVs available, so may mga nakita na tayo doon. We are doing an investigation so we can get to the bottom of this," Co said.



"Lahat naman ‘yun captured sa CCTV… ‘Yung mga nag-o-operate are someone na nakita na natin, na we’re doing a case build up on para we can file corresponding charges… Hindi ito mga taong employed by the airport," he added.



"What happened there was hindi naman siya dinispatch through the accredited taxi or public transport lanes. Remember our parking lots are public parking lots. Anyone can go there," Co explained.



MIAA reminded airport police to intensify monitoring of NAIA’s curbsides to prevent illegal activities.

MIAA is also stepping up its information drive to ensure passengers, especially foreigners, transact with legitimate transport providers.