MANILA — The daily volume of passengers at the country’s main gateway exceeded 135,000 a week before Christmas, up from the average daily volume of 120,000 to 130,000, data from the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) showed.

Last Saturday, December 16, MIAA recorded the highest daily volume for the month at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 142,379. That’s a nearly 13 percent increase compared to the same date last year.

Since December 18, when 135,348 passengers were recorded for the day, the daily passenger volume at NAIA has steadily increased, with 139,643 travelers recorded on December 20.

The passenger volume increase is evident in the long lines at check-in and immigration counters as well as the heavy traffic on roads leading to NAIA terminals.

MIAA Officer-in-Charge Bryan Co expects more passengers at NAIA on December 22, as Christmas Day nears.

"Highest will be around 140,000-145,000 passengers per day… (December) 21, 22, 23, doon natin inaasahan ang pinakamaraming bibiyahe at gagamit ng ating terminals," he said.

"Naka-heightened alert naman tayo lagi. Normal protocol naman natin is be vigilant, especially during the holiday season," Co added.

From December 1 to December 20, more than 2.6 million passengers passed through NAIA — a 14.6 percent increase compared to the same period last year.