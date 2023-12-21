RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — Much of the Philippines could experience gloomy weather with occasional rains during days leading to Christmas and New Year celebrations, state weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday.

In a special outlook report, Juanito Galang, PAGASA's weather division chief, said the prevailing northeast monsoon or amihan, the easterlies, and the shear line would affect vast swaths of the country during the rest of December.

From December 22 to 26, the weather forecaster said the eastern section of Luzon could expect cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms while partly cloudy skies with isolated light rains could hit the rest of Luzon.

During the same period, PAGASA said isolated rain showers or thunderstorms could arrive in parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

From December 27 to 31, the weather service warned that eastern and Central Visayas including northeastern Mindanao could be lashed by rain showers and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, light rains may occur in Luzon during the period while the eastern part of the island may experience mostly cloudy weather with rains.

Isolated rain showers or thunderstorms could lash the rest of Visayas and Mindanao.

By Jan. 1, 2024, PAGASA said the Philippines could still expect cloudy skies with rain showers and thunderstorms.

"Sea travelers are advised to exercise extra caution due to the surge of Northeast Monsoon, which may result in rough to very rough sea conditions, particularly over the seaboards of Luzon, Eastern Visayas, and Eastern Mindanao," the agency said.

PAGASA noted that its weather outlook could still change.

