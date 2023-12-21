Former Senator Leila De Lima greets supporters after presiding Muntinlupa RTC Judge Hon. Gener M. Gito granted her bail plea on Nov. 13, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — Prosecution witness Jerry Valeroso is recanting his allegations against former Senator Leila de Lima in her remaining drug case, according to a letter obtained by ABS-CBN News on Thursday.

A retired policeman, Valeroso had claimed that he saw P65 million worth of drug money inside the kubol of a Chinese inmate when De Lima was still a justice secretary.

In a Dec. 19 letter, he told the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 2016 that he wanted to take back his claims "to set free all accused who were wrongfully charged". He added that the allegations were "pure hearsay and full of lies."

Valeroso said he was "disturbed by my conscience" and had planned to recant his allegations as early as 2019.

"However, due to fearing for my life and the safety of my family and loved one[s], I lost the guts to do so," he said.

He said he would submit an official affidavit of recantation "as soon as I consult my lawyer."

The court in November allowed De Lima to post bail after nearly 7 years in detention.

Muntinlupa RTC Branch 206 Judge Gener Gito ruled that the testimonies of the prosecution's 9 witnesses, including Valeroso, "were not able to clearly establish that there exists a conspiracy among them to commit illegal drug trading."

One of the most outspoken critics of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly anti-drug war, De Lima was jailed in February 2017 on narcotics-related charges she says were fabricated to silence her.

De Lima, 64, is accused of taking money from inmates inside the largest prison in the Philippines to allow them to sell drugs while she was justice secretary from 2010 to 2015.

Multiple witnesses, including prison gang bosses, died or recanted their testimonies, resulting in the dismissal of two of the three charges against De Lima.

She still faces life in prison if convicted on the remaining charge.

— With report from Jeff Caparas, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse