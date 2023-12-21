A cellular site tower in Caloocan City on August 6, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Department of Information and Communications Technology hopes to install up to 15,000 access point sites for its Free Wi-Fi for All Program by the end of the year, an official said Thursday.

The number is higher than the initial target of 13,000 sites earlier set by the agency, as the DICT aims to provide digital connectivity to more Filipinos especially in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas, according to DICT spokesperson Assistant Secretary Renato Paraiso.

“As of now... we have 11,771 access points scattered throughout all 12 regions including po ang BARMM – that’s of December 15. Right now it’s around 12,000," Paraiso said in a televised briefing.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Iyong dati ho naming target na 13,000 by the end of the year, na-move ho namin – minu-move ho namin so we can achieve… at least achieved this goal na maging 15,000 access points ho para maipatupad ang mandato ho ng ating Presidente na more connectivity for all Filipinos po," he said.



Apart from improved digital connectivity, Paraiso says the DICT is also working on the digitalization of the bureaucracy through its eGov app.



“It would streamline the processes of government para ho mapadali sa ating mga kababayan na makapag-transact at makipag-ugnayan sa ating mga ahensiya ng pamahalaan,” Paraiso said.



“Apart from that is the improved infrastructures of government na natapos na ho natin – iyong Luzon Bypass Road that would connect Baler Aurora to San Fernando, La Union, iyon ‘yung infrastructure natin,” he continued.



“Tapos within 2024, we would have our Phase 2 and 3 that would connect the Northern part of Luzon to… dire-diretso na ho pababa sa Visayas region. Also, we have our—iyon nga ho, iyong binanggit po natin, iyong improved cybersecurity ho natin – we do that through our upskilling, more trainings.”