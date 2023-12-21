People flock to the Divisoria market to shop for various Christmas decorations and party needs on November 22, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — An infectious disease expert believes the new COVID variant JN.1 is no reason to panic but warned the public must not be complacent.

This, as the World Health Organization (WHO) classified JN.1 as a variant of interest. JN.1 is previously identified as a sublineage of variant of interest BA.2.86, as additional mutations unique to the former were seen.

Still, WHO said based on available evidence, JN.1 is posing low global health risk.

Dr. Rontgene Solante, president of the Philippine College of Physicians, explained that the new variant has been showing a "growth advantage over other variants of interest" in the United States and in some European countries, "which causes increase in cases in a short span of period from November to early part of December."

He said the variant has also been reported in other neighboring countries like China, Japan, and Singapore.

“Looking at how the cases are increasing in the past days na mataas, most likely there is a possibility that JN.1 is also here. Because we have visitors... and we also have Filipino travellers," he told ABS-CBN News.

"As of now, wala pa tayong JN.1 officially declared by DOH. But we don't need to wait for a declaration for us to be careful and to be observing the health protocol," he added.

Solante does not see a change in the implementation of current health protocols - but constantly reminds the public that COVID-19 is still very much present.

"We still are in the COVID-19 situation and anybody can get the infection. If I am going to be recommending something, we have to emphasize again the importance of wearing the face mask,” he said.

He encouraged the public to wear face mask during gatherings, especially in high risk areas, when symptomatic, and in the company of vulnerable population like the elderly, the immunocompromised, and those with co-morbidities.

Amid the new JN.1 variant, Solante also assured the public that a repeat of the experiences at the height of the pandemic in 2020 or previous variants like the Delta and Alpha is "far-fetched".

"Because a lot of times now, most of these variants of interest will only cause mild symptoms," he said.

“We should enjoy the gatherings, but with caution on our health that we will not get infected. And if we will be infected, then we have to rest and we have to consult our doctor," he advised.

VACCINATIONS, TESTING

Solante said fully vaccinated individuals and those with booster shots will still not develop severe COVID infection. He shared, based on current data, those who usually get infected with the disease are unvaccinated individuals.

"With the circulation also of influenza and other bacterial causes of pneumonia, then we should also enhance our protection by getting those vaccines for flu, for pneumococcal vaccine, so that we'll have an additional layer of protection against other causes of respiratory infection during the holidays," he said.

Solante also explained that testing is more "targeted" now, putting priority to those who are considered high risk to develop severe COVID, including senior citizens, those with co-morbidities, and chronic smokers.

He added it is "difficult" now to determine which is COVID, flu, and the like, amid the increase in cases of influenza-like illnesses (ILI).

"When you have influenza-like illness, you have all of those viruses, including COVID, that can be a potential cause of your symptoms," he said.

He advised those who have symptoms of ILI to rest, drink fluids, and consult with a doctor to prevent the symptoms from worsening, especially if part of the vulnerable population.

Asked on what the government should do now, Solante said the public should be encouraged to protect themselves, hospital facilities and anti-viral agents must be prepared, especially in case of a surge, and the vulnerable population should consult their doctors for guidance in case of illness.