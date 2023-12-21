Amihan, shear line to drench Luzon

RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8



MANILA — The northeast monsoon or amihan and the shear line will bring rains in Luzon on Thursday, weather bureau PAGASA said.

Scattered rains will hit Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and Quezon due to the shear line, which forms when the cool amihan and the humid easterlies meet.

Cloudy skies with rains are expected in Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley due to the amihan.

The remnant low pressure area of tropical storm Kabayan is also seen to bring rainy weather in the Kalayaan Islands in the West Philippine Sea.

Flooding and landslides are possible in these areas, especially during moderate to heavy rains.

The rest of Ilocos Region will have generally fair weather with possible isolated light rains, while Metro Manila and the rest of the country will be warm and humid with possible afternoon or evening thunderstorms.

Small sea vessels are still barred from sailing over the seaboards of Ilocos Region and Cagayan Valley due to rough seas from the amihan.

No weather disturbance is seen to affect the country in the next 3 to 5 days, PAGASA weather forecaster Dan Villamil told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

On Christmas Day, Visayas and Mindanao areas may be hot and sunny while most of Luzon will have cool weather with possible rains in Northern Luzon due to the amihan, Villamil added.