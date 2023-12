MANILA — A total of 418 have passed the December 2023 Aeronautical Engineers Licensure Examination, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced.

The PRC said 971 took the exams given by the Board of Aeronautical Engineering in the capital region.

Samad Tongco Sultan of Feati University topped the exams with a 92.05 rating, according to the PRC.

To get the complete list of passers, click here.