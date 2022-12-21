President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. speaks during a forum in Pasay City on Dec. 6, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vetoed 3 provisions in the General Appropriations Act of 2023 which outlines next year's national budget, the Office of the Press Secretary (OPS) said Wednesday.

The President vetoed provisions that “are not related to the newly approved appropriations and could amend substantive laws,” the OPS said in a statement.

Those taken out of the national budget involved provisions for the Department of Education (DepEd), Department of Tourism (DOT), and Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Marcos vetoed the revolving fund for the "DepEd TV" program, saying that there was no law authorizing the agency to have such fund.

He also vetoed a provision banning the DOT from changing the country's tourism campaign. Marcos explained that under the law, the DOT is the primary agency in charge of the development and promotion of the tourism industry, both domestically and globally.



He also rejected a provision on the use of income of the DOLE and its attached agency, the National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC), saying that it was illegal for the NLRC to determine how it should use its income.

Under the law, he said, all revenues must be deposited to the Treasury, while its use must be outlined under the General Appropriations Act.

A member of the Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives said they would study the vetoed items.

“Particular doon sa mga provisions, siguro ang unang unang part ay di pa namin naaral kung ano yung mga parts na vineto we need to study kung alin yung mga provisions na importante o mahalaga sa Makabayan bloc," Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas told reporters.

(We have yet to study the parts that were vetoed and which are important to the Makabayan bloc.)

On Friday, Marcos Jr. signed the 2023 GAA, with the P5.268-trillion national budget expected to focus on addressing the country's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is a fine Christmas gift as can be received by any president from his legislature," Marcos had said after the signing.

— With reports from RG Cruz and Raffy Cabristante, ABS-CBN News

