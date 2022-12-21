President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers a speech during his visit to a COVID-19 vaccination site in Pasig City on Aug. 2, 2022. Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP/File



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has placed several items in the 2023 national budget under conditional implementation.

Marcos said he set conditions for the implementation of several provisions in the General Appropriations Act (GAA) “to ensure conformity with existing laws, policies, and rules and regulations.”

Items under conditional implementation included some allowances and benefits under the Department of Education (DepEd), the Department of the Interior and Local Government, and the Department of Health.

Marcos Jr. also placed under conditional implementation allocations for maintenance and other operating expenses in the DepEd and the judiciary, including the education department's utilization of engineering and administrative overhead expenses.



The President also placed the utilization of funds for prior years' claim in the DSWD, as well as the pension and gratuity fund, under conditional implementation.



Marcos Jr. also placed on conditional implementation the release of trust receipts in relation to the scholarship assistance to be granted to the surviving children of deceased or permanently incapacitated uniformed personnel under the Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, police, and military. These will be subject to the guidelines to be issued by the concerned offices.

Marcos also ordered the Bureau of Customs (BOC) to ensure that all claims for duties and tax refund must not affect its attainment of the target revenue program set by the government.

“In line with this, the BOC shall provide a validated list of all claimants of duties and tax refund payables prior to the release of funds covered by this Special Provision,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also moved to ensure the efficient release of National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund.

Marcos Jr. likewise imposed conditions for subsidy releases to government-owned and controlled corporations. This is the case for the implementation of the authority of National Electrification Administration (NEA) and National Power Corporation to use subsidies released for programs and projects in prior years under Budgetary Support to Government Corporations-Department of Energy-NEA.

He also set certain conditions in the release of the subsidies to cover the salaries of employees and retirees of the state-owned Intercontinental Broadcasting Corporation (IBC).

Conditions were also set on the procurement of vaccines and information technology equipment.

Other agencies whose items were placed under conditional implementation include the following.

Philippine Energy Research and Policy Institute

Department of Foreign Affairs

Department of Social Welfare and Development

Foreign Assisted Projects

Cash allocations for the Congress of the Philippines

