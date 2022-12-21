For the first time in United States history, select members of Congress referred a former president to the Department of Justice for criminal charges.

On Monday, the committee investigating the January 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection recommended four criminal charges against former president Donald Trump for his role in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Fil-Am former Pennsylvania congressman Jeff Coleman believes, "the referral established an important fact pattern, and that is without President Trump’s involvement directly and indirectly through subordinates, the tragedy that we saw occur on the grounds and inside the Capitol building would not have occurred."

After interviewing more than a thousand witnesses in the past 17 months, the committee is expected to release on Wednesday its report on the attack that killed at least one person and injured hundreds including 138 police officers.

"This is not the final outcome and certainly not the final word. What I think what we'll be seeing is the referral will be one of the factors that the independent counsel for the Department of Justice considers in whatever happens to former President Trump," Coleman said.

The Republican added that it might take months, even years, before the DOJ decides on whether to indict Trump.

"I think this is less now of public relations, public scrutiny of Trump and now it’s time to close the doors, examine the evidence, interview witnesses, dig deeper."

Trump is facing other potential legal troubles, one of which is the DOJ's probe into his mishandling of presidential records and classified materials.

"It’s a difficult time certainly for Trump and the Trump Organization and I’m thinking that this may be the beginning of the end of his active time in politics," Coleman said.

But so far, these obstacles have not slowed Trump's campaign to run for president once again in 2024.